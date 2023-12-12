Chargers' Justin Herbert to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season because he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, the team announced Tuesday.

Herbert has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to have the surgery Monday after meeting with hand specialists.

In the second quarter of the Chargers' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Herbert completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. As Herbert made the throw, he was hit by Broncos defensive end Zach Allen.

The signal-caller remained in the game for the series, but went to the sideline and eventually the locker room. Herbert did not return to the game, and backup quarterback Easton Stick was inserted.

"All of our focus has got to be on his future," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday. "Certainly, there's nothing more important than that, than his right hand. And his long-term future. He's 25 years old and he's got a really, really bright future in front of him. So, like I said, every decision we make is going to be with that in mind."

Through his four NFL seasons with the Chargers, Herbert has yet to miss a start (62 games). But now the second-longest active streak by a quarterback will come to an end, and Stick will be under center going forward. Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has started 84 consecutive games, has a longer streak.

This is the second fractured finger Herbert has suffered this season. In the Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers quarterback broke the middle finger on his non-throwing hand while attempting a tackle following an interception. He did not miss any time.

Stick, a 2018 fifth-round pick with the hockey-related name, went 13-for-24 for 179 yards and zero touchdown passes or interceptions after replacing Herbert against the Broncos.

The 5-8 Chargers have lost four of their last five games and are two wins behind in the AFC wild-card race. Their remaining games are against the Raiders, Bills, Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs. Winning out won't do the trick. They'll need plenty of help in order to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.