Thursday Night Football: Browns top Jets, clinch playoff spot in 4th straight win with Joe Flacco
Another big game for Joe Flacco was another big night for the Cleveland Browns.
Flacco threw for 309 yards with three touchdowns and a single interception Thursday in a 37-20 Cleveland win over the New York Jets. The win was the fourth straight for the Browns, who improved 4-1 with Flacco at quarterback. They improved to 11-5 to secure their spot in the postseason.
That's it. Another big win for Joe Flacco and another big win for the Browns. Cleveland improves to 11-5 and clinches a playoff berth with its fourth straight win with Flacco at quarterback. Cleveland's 4-1 with Flacco at quarterback.
The Browns tack on an insurance field goal, lead 37-20 in the final three minutes.
The Jets turn it over on downs, and this one's all but over.
The Jets cashed in on the fumble with a field goal and have the ball back trailing, 34-20 after forcing a Browns 3-and-out. 7:13 remaining in regulation.
Jets trying to stay in this. Quincy Williams forced a Pierre Strong fumble, and New York recovered. Officials blew the play dead early, or it might have been an even bigger play for the Jets.
Crazy! Refs blew this ball dead even though it was clearly a fumble and Jets could've run it back for a touchdown. #NYJvsCLE pic.twitter.com/4504SFwdrh
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 29, 2023
The third quarter ends with (believe it or not) no scoring. Cleveland remains ahead 34-17.
One quarter away from the playoffs.
In case you were wondering, Joe Flacco needs 72 yards to pass Johnny Manziel for 31st on the Browns' all-time passing list.
— Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) December 29, 2023
Look, at some point "We lost Aaron Rodgers, what could we have done?" doesn't excuse all of this. Jets sure they want everyone back for 2024? Like sure sure?
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) December 29, 2023
And it’s blocked. @ShelbyHarris93 gets his hand on it!#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/vkWDzp4JjQ
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
Jets settle for a field goal, and it's BLOCKED! Browns maintain a 34-17 lead.
The Jets have the ball the start the 2nd half and they've quickly moved the ball inside the Browns 10.
Will the scorefest continue?
Joe Flacco is on pace for 46.28 fantasy points.
In the fantasy championship. pic.twitter.com/GnTeHDRU07
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 29, 2023
Joe Flacco at the half:
16/22 for 296 yards
3 touchdowns
135.4 passer rating pic.twitter.com/pvecJaznvw
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
The Jets get a field goal as time expires in the first half. That ends a wacky first two quarters of this one!
The pregame over/under was 34.5 ... the over hit.
Browns WR Elijah Moore is headed to the locker room with an injury.
This game is WILD!
Flacco somehow escapes and @JeromeFord goes BeastMode! 😯#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/CCvf8EHxj6
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
Another Browns TD! Flacco scrambles and finds Jerome Ford for a 50-yard catch-and-run tuddy!
He broke a bunch of tackles on the way.
#Browns WR Elijah Moore back on his feet as players from both teams surround the former #Jets receiver. Good to see him up after that scary fall.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2023
Another angle of the pick-six:
JERMAINE JOHNSON PICK-SIX
This game is wild.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/nDAOweqYzz
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 29, 2023
Not so fast! Flacco just threw a pick-six on a bizarre play where Jermaine Johnson tipped it at the line of scrimmage and ran in back.
Unreal athleticism from @ii_jermaine 🔥#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/yxr9MoMI34
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
Reminder: the Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight. It's looking pretty good for Cleveland.
Joe Flacco's line so far: 13-for-18, 215 yard, 2 TDs
Elite numbers so far 🤷♂️
Let @JoeFlacco cook. @e_moore03 scores against his former team!#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/cHgVg17LKV
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
Joe Flacco continues to cook, throwing another touchdown pass, this time to Elijah Moore!
The Browns lead the Jets 27-7
An action-packed first quarter is in the Books. The Browns lead, 20-7.
Cleveland's defense comes through after the fourth-down failure on offense. Rookie safety Ronnie Hickman picks off Trevor Siemian's pass to Garrett Wilson and returns it for a touchdown. Browns lead, 20-7 late in the first quarter.
Ronnie Hickman to the house! @asvprocket_#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/EByumG2pdh
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
The Browns botch it after starting at New York's 12-yard line. They go for it on fourth-and-four at the six-yard line and turn the ball over on downs when Joe Flacco's pass in the end zone to Cedric Tillman falls incomplete. Browns lead 13-7 late in the first quarter.
The Browns are in the red zone again. Jets returner Israel Abanikanda fumbles the kickoff, and the Browns recover deep in New York territory.
.@Browns get the ball back on the ensuing kickoff!#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/ay2XVr7F9i
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
That's three touchdowns in three drives in Cleveland. Kareem Hunt caps another seven-play, 75-yard Browns drive with a seven-yard touchdown. Riley Patterson's extra point fails, though, and Cleveland leads 13-7.
In goes @Kareemhunt7. @Browns up 13-7. #NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/6p6yRaWH1P
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
We have a shootout, apparently. The Jets respond to Cleveland's opening drive with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Breece Hall starred with 53 yards on four plays, including a 21-yard touchdown catch to cap the drive.
UNLEASH THE BREECE
pic.twitter.com/hXYBH3WgFx
— PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2023
Joe Flacco stays hot. He hits tight end David Njoku for a pair of passes totaling 64 yards before finding running back Jerome Ford on a seven-yard touchdown pass. An impressive opening drive against a tough Jets defense: 7 plays for 75 yards in 3:50. Browns lead, 7-0.
That Flacco to Njoku connection 🔥#NYJvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli pic.twitter.com/HSrRCIvCtw
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023
Joe Flacco finds Jerome Ford for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/4ayRQW68Jw
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023
The Jets won the coin toss and deferred. The Browns will have the ball first.
As expected, Zach Wilson is out, meaning Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Jets. Kicker Greg Zuerlein is good to go.
K Greg Zuerlein is a go for #NYJvsCLE
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 28, 2023
Amari Cooper is out tonight:
our inactives for tonight's game under the lights pic.twitter.com/3Aa6Pc9R3J
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2023
catching up with an old pal @JoeFlacco
(apologies ahead of time if @QuinnenWilliams hits you again later) pic.twitter.com/vAfUZp3WDJ
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 28, 2023