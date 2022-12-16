This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Seahawks looked like they were going to go into the locker room no worse than four points down to the 49ers. Then, the San Francisco defense did what the San Francisco defense has done all season.

The 49ers led only 7-3 with less than two minutes left in the half.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed a 6-yard pass to Travis Homer. Jimmie Ward had Homer wrapped up when Dre Greenlaw delivered a perfectly placed hit to the ball, popping it out. Charvarius Ward returned it 40 yards to the Seattle 6.

Two runs by Christian McCaffrey — a 5-yarder and then a 1-yard touchdown run — and the 49ers took a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Seattle defense forced four 49ers punts on San Francisco’s first five possessions. The 49ers ended up outgaining the Seahawks only 152 to 116 in the first half.

McCaffrey had 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and six receptions for 30 yards. Tight end George Kittle caught three passes for 39 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown on a masterful play call by Kyle Shanahan that had two fakes to get Kittle wide open.

In his second start, Brock Purdy is 12-of-16 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

McCaffrey has passed Jeff Wilson, who now is in Miami, as the 49ers’ leading rusher this season. Shanahan now has had six different leading rushers in six seasons.

Smith is 15-of-23 for 86 yards; Ken Walker has six carries for 18 yards; and DK Metcalf has three catches for 28 yards. Metcalf also has two big penalties, getting a 15-yard taunting penalty while jawing with Greenlaw and a 10-yard offensive pass interference penalty that negated his 27-yard catch.

The Seahawks have six penalties for 55 yards.

The 49ers list cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) as questionable to return. Thomas was questionable to play with an ankle injury.

Thursday Night Football: 49ers lead Seahawks 14-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk