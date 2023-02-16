Thursday NASCAR schedule at Daytona
The majority of the field for Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 will be set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
Cup drivers opened Daytona 500 week Wednesday night with single-car qualifying. The lineup for most of the 500 grid will be established by finishing positions in Thursday night’s races. The first race is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Also on the Thursday schedule at DIS is a 50-minute practice session for Craftsman Truck Series drivers. The opening race of the Truck season is scheduled Friday night.
Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)
Weekend weather
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80. Low of 63. Winds 5-10 mph, 10% chance of rain Thursday night.
Thursday, Feb. 16
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ARCA
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
4 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice
7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying race 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8:45 p.m. (approximate) — Cup Series qualifying race 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
