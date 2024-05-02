Thunder shut out Mariners 2-0 in Game 7 of ECHL playoff series

May 1—Isaac Poulter made 21 saves to shut out the Maine Mariners 2-0 Wednesday night as the Adirondack Thunder won Game 7 of their first-round ECHL playoff series at Glens Falls, New York.

The Thunder advance to the North Division finals against Norfolk.

Ryan Wheeler broke a tie game by scoring with 8:30 left in the second period, his third goal of the series.

Tristan Ashbrook sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left in the third period, his fifth goal of the series.

Maine, which was outshot 25-21, has never won a playoff series in its six-season history. The Mariners have qualified the last three seasons, and lost in the first round each time.

