Thunder’s possible first round playoff opponent dwindled to 2 teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s possible first-round opponent has been dwindled to two teams following Tuesday’s play-in tournament results.

The Los Angeles Lakers captured the No. 7 seed and will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round after their 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell combined for 64 points. Brandon Ingram was benched down the stretch and Zion Williamson left the contest with a leg injury.

Williamson finished with 40 points and 11 rebounds. Ingram had 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors suffered a season-ending 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Keegan Murray had 32 points and nine rebounds. De’Aaron Fox tallied 24 points.

The Kings will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans for the eighth seed on Friday, April 19. The winner will challenge the first-seeded Thunder for Game 1 on Sunday, April 21.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire