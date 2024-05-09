Thunder Up in the Park providing free unique activities for Thunder fans before home games

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thunder Up in the Park is bringing hundreds into downtown Oklahoma City as the OKC Thunder gears up to play the Dallas Mavericks in game two of the western conference semi-finals.

Once again Thunder fans are getting in on the free fun at Scissortail Park with games, face painting, performances and even Thunder themed hair cut designs.

“We’re just able to put the logos and the designs in the hair and spray paint… We’re giving out haircuts. Thunder fans were giving out lightning bolts, basketballs,” said Corey Sutter (Scissorhands), barbershop owner. The state of Oklahoma in OKC.

Corey Sutter or many call him “Scissorhands” is partnering with the OKC Thunder to provide hair designs to fans at Thunder Up in the Park. Sutter says it is a unique way to show your Thunder spirit!

“I was just happy to put it together and make it happen… When it comes to playoffs, it’s electrifying. Everybody is just really up… During the regular season, you know, it’s a good vibe, but the playoffs is a different game, so everybody’s excited,” said Sutter.

But if you’re a Dallas Mavericks fan like Dwayne Rodgers, you may decide to skip out on the Thunder fun.

“I wish them well. But they’re not going to get out of this seven-game series with Dallas,” said Dwayne Rodgers, a Dallas Mavericks fan.

Daniel Bell, radio host with 107.7 The Franchise is proud of the Thunder’s performance at Tuesday night’s game and is hoping they keep the same energy tonight with the help of 1,800 fans.

“I do expect the Thunder to come in with the same type of energy, especially on defensive end. But I do think it’s going to be a closer game tonight,” said Daniel Bell, radio host with 107.7 The Franchise.

You can enjoy free activities across the street from the arena up until game time at each home game provided by The Thunder.

