Thunder’s Lindy Waters III assigned to G League’s OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday they had assigned Lindy Waters III to the G League’s OKC Blue.

This has been a common occurrence for Waters III, who was signed to a standard deal after starting the season in a two-way roster slot. The move gives the 26-year-old a chance to get consistent playing time.

Waters III is in his third season with the Thunder, mostly on two-way deals. In 31 games this season, he has averaged 2.6 points.

In eight games with the Blue, he has averaged 21.5 points on 48.7% shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He’s shot 47% from 3 on 8.3 attempts.

This will likely be another short stint for Waters III, who could use some game-time action to avoid rust. He’s provided OKC with shooting depth throughout his tenure.

