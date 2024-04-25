Thunder fans make half-court shots in first two playoff games

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Thunder are up 2-0 in their playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Thunder fans are also making a splash after knocking down half-court shots in both games.

At halftime, one Thunder fan at each game was given a chance to score from half-court within 30 seconds and head home $20,000 richer.

During Game 1 on Sunday, 23-year-old Jaylen O’Connor drained a half-court shot on his fifth attempt with five seconds left on the clock. O’Connor plans to use the money to start his own business.

26-year-old Eli Walch hit his own half-court heave during Game 2 on Wednesday night. Walch is a nurse at OU, and plans to use the money to pay for his wedding in 2026.

With their successful attempts, O’Connor and Walch become the 21st and 22nd winners since the contest began in 2008.

The Thunder are now headed to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans for their third game of the series. Tip-off is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

