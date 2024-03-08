Thunder C Bismack Biyombo cites dehydration after collapsing on sideline: 'There's nothing to worry about'

OKC held on for a 128-120 win over Portland on Wednesday night, and they'll have Biyombo back in the lineup Friday against Miami

Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo is cooling fans' concerns after he collapsed near the team’s bench Wednesday during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the first half of the Thunder's 128-120 win, Biyombo suddenly took a few steps backward and appeared to faint at the Moda Center in Portland. His teammates and others surrounding the bench immediately called for help.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old took to social media to provide an update. He said that he fainted due to dehydration as result of routine religious fasting. Biyombo added that he has cleared all medical tests and will play when the Thunder host the Miami Heat on Friday.

"There's nothing to worry about," he said. "I'm good. I'm about to play tomorrow, which is fun."

Feeling blessed & grateful for everyone's love & concern. A big thank you to my teammates for their understanding. 🙏🏾All good here, just a bit of dehydration, but ready for tomorrow's game! Fasting has been my spiritual journey for over 15 years, thankful for every lesson. #God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kNvauf2Uve — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) March 8, 2024

The good news of Biyombo's status echoes what the team said soon after the incident, which was that he was quickly cleared of any serious medical issues by the Trail Blazers’ staff. The Thunder opted to hold him out of the game anyways as a precaution. He had not yet entered the game when he collapsed, and he stood up and walked off the court on his own after a bit on the ground.

Bismack Biyombo fell over during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/QAcU4Ao0uW — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 7, 2024

Biyombo, who was first selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2011, started the season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in 30 games with the team, but was eventually waived ahead of the trade deadline. The Thunder then signed him late last month. He’s averaged 4.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 34 total games this season, his 13th in the league. Oklahoma City marks the sixth team he’s played for in his career.

Bismack Biyombo was able to walk off the court and into the locker room on his own after the incident at the Moda Center on Wednesday night. (Soobum Im/USA Today)

Despite the incident, the Thunder held on to grab an eight-point win in Portland behind a 37-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams added 31 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field, and Chet Holmgren finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The Thunder shot better than 58% from the field as a team.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 29 points and five assists in the loss. Jerami Grant added 20 points, and Duop Reath finished with 16 points and five rebounds. The Trail Blazers have now dropped two straight, and hold just a 17-44 record on the season.

The Thunder have now won two of their past four games, and they’re a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference. Their Friday matchup marks the start of a four-game homestand.

Biyombo's participation in the contest will be a relief following Wednesday's scary scene.