Throwback Thursday: Vonn Bell makes JuJu Smith-Schuster pay for dance

It’s Steelers Week for the Cincinnati Bengals and we know there is a lot of history between these two franchises and a lot of it is pretty ugly. Some of it is pretty funny, however, as we thought it would be neat to look back at one of those interesting moments from last season.

Heading into their Monday night Week 15 meeting in Cincinnati, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had plans of dancing on the Bengals logo at midfield, in part due to his strong presence on TikTok.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell did not take too kindly to those plans, and he commented on those plans to ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby:

“It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands.”

None of that stopped Smith-Schuster. He went ahead with his dance anyway. Bell made him pay for it. Late in the first quarter, Bell popped a good one to Smith-Schuster, causing a turnover for the Bengals.

.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star. WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/n4BNZHcJ0J — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2020

The Bengals cashed in on that turnover for seven points on a four-yard run by Gio Bernard. Bernard added a 14-yard receiving touchdown from Ryan Finley as the Bengals took a 17-0 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Bernard finished with 83 yards on 25 carries and even Finley rushed for a touchdown as Cincinnati rode that momentum all the way and shocked the Steelers with a 27-17 win, which helped send the Steelers spiraling downward, handing Pittsburgh their third straight loss after an 11-0 start and we know how Pittsburgh’s season ended.

