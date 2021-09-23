Throwback Thursday: Patriots shutout Texans in Jacoby Brissett’s first start

With Tom Brady serving his suspension stemming from the ‘deflategate’ scandal, the Patriots expected to turn their team over to Jimmy Garoppolo for the first four weeks of the 2016 season. However, in the second game, the third-year quarterback went down and was replaced by rookie Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett then got his first career start the following week against the Houston Texans.

At the time, the Texans were 2-0 led by Brock Osweiler, a young DeAndre Hopkins, and a prime J.J. Watt. But, when the game started, the Patriots were clearly the better team.

New England’s rookie quarterback wasn’t asked to do a whole lot, as he injured his thumb in the game, but he led the team well and managed to get a win. He completed 11-of-19 attempts for 103 yards and ran eight times for 48 yards and a touchdown as well.

In the first quarter, Brissett completed a pass to fellow rookie Malcolm Mitchell who showed some ability for one of the first times in his unfortunately short career.

A Clay Harbor-Brandon Bolden strip on the next kickoff set up Brissett’s 27-yard touchdown run which was one of the best plays of the season.

LeGarrette Blount pounded the rock for 105 yards and two touchdowns including this 40-yard trot after breaking a tackle in the backfield.

Bill Belichick’s team would go on to win the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion yet again against the Falcons. The Texans, on the other hand, played well enough to win the South but were knocked out in the Wild Card Round by the Chiefs.