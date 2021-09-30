Three Vikings players who need a big game against the Browns

The Vikings pretty much needed to win their game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The team losing would likely spell trouble for its playoff hopes in 2021. With how high the expectations are this year, Minnesota had to beat Seattle.

And it did just that. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 30-17 and notched their record to 1-2.

Now, the team can get back to .500 this week. To do so, here are some players who could use a big game:

CB Cameron Dantzler

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) celebrates a defensive stop in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

At this point, I think it’s safe to say Dantzler should at least be in the cornerback rotation. He had a decent game in limited reps against the Cardinals. But he didn’t get a defensive snap in Week 3 against the Seahawks. With Bashaud Breeland struggling, a good game from Dantzler could make him a starting cornerback.

DE D.J. Wonnum

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Wonnum has no sacks and no QB hits so far. With Everson Griffen coming on strong, Wonnum needs to thrive in order to retain his starting spot.

OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Hill needs a big game with Christian Darrisaw back in practice. Sure, Darrisaw will need some time to get acclimated, but he could be ready to start soon if need be. Hill needs to step up.

