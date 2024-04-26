Three talking points in Serie A as Inter Milan celebrate league crown

'We're hurting right now,' says AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli (Piero CRUCIATTI)

As Inter Milan celebrate their 20th Scudetto after their home game against Torino on Sunday the focus on the pitch shifts to the battle for European berths, relegation from the top flight and promotion from Serie B.

Here AFP looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's 34th round of Serie A league games in Italy.

Milan seek 'redemption' at Juventus

Outclassed by Inter Milan this season, second-placed AC Milan and Juventus, in third, go head-to-head on Saturday in Turin.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said his side would do everything to defend second place as they sit five points ahead of Juventus with five games to go.

"We're hurting right now, but we absolutely must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and manage this disappointment," said Pioli, whose side's defeat to Inter last weekend gave the title to their rivals.

Milan also lost to Juventus in the reverse fixture back in October.

"We can't stop just because of some bad results and disappointment we've suffered.

"It's essential that we have hunger, pride and a redemption and show a desire to stay compact, fight until the end and win all of our games that we have left."

Napoli continue Champions League push

Italy's outgoing champions Napoli continue their push for Champions League football when they host rivals Roma in Naples.

Failure to secure elite European football would be a further blow for the southern club who are eighth in Serie A, nine points behind Roma, who occupy the fifth and final Champions League berth.

"We threw away opportunities to get back into the running for the Champions League, but we are not able to make plans and can only take it one match at a time," said Napoli coach Francesco Calzona.

"We're in the situation where our future does not depend solely on us. I asked the players to just think about the next match and we'll see what happens."

European rivals Bologna, in fourth, Atalanta in sixth with a game in hand and Lazio just behind in seventh, have a less difficult task on paper this weekend against struggling Udinese, Empoli and Verona respectively.

Fiorentina are two points behind Napoli, having played one game less, and host relegation-threatened Sassuolo.

Como closing on top-flight return

Como have charged into contention for promotion back to Serie A for the first time in 21 years, after multiple bankruptcies and tumbling down the pyramid.

The club from Lombardy have former Arsenal teammates Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry as minority shareholders, with ex-Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise a board member.

Como only returned to professional football with their promotion to Serie C in 2019. But, bankrolled by Indonesian company Djarum Group, they have stormed through the divisions.

A run of seven wins in their last eight matches has seen them climb into the second automatic promotion spot in the second tier, three points behind leaders Parma and three clear of third-placed Venezia with four matches remaining.

The race for the play-off positions also promises to be tight, with eighth-placed Sampdoria hanging on to the last berth by one point from Pisa and Cittadella. Just three points separate Brescia in seventh from 11th-placed Sudtirol.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Frosinone v Salernitana (1845)

Saturday

Lecce v Monza (1300), Juventus v AC Milan (1600), Lazio v Verona (1845)

Sunday

Inter Milan v Torino (1030), Bologna v Udinese (1300), Atalanta v Empoli, Napoli v AS Roma (both 1600), Fiorentina v Sassuolo (1845)

Monday

Genoa v Cagliari (1845)

