Three-star OLB Anthony "Deuce" Williams commits to TCU

Earlier this spring, Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek three-star outside linebacker Anthony "Deuce" Williams backed off a four month commitment to Texas. Now, nearly two months later, Williams has committed to a new program.

Friday evening, Williams announced a commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs were the program to take the momentum following his Texas decommitment, and now the Forth Worth based program has won out. Williams holds 20 total offers in his recruitment.

Williams spoke with Rivals to break down his commitment the Horned Frogs.

"Ken Wilson has been recruiting me since I've been committed to Texas and he never stopped recruiting me. That's probably one of the main reasons [to commit] and also just my connection with the whole staff. I have a great connection with everybody on the staff."

"I've been up to TCU a couple of times, both before the new staff came and the old staff are both were a great group of guys. TCU is just a great place, great school, and a great education."

Williams has positional versatility at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds. He has shown the ability to rush the passer, cover the flats, and defend the run. As he puts on weight, he is looking at playing some more traditional linebacker.

"[TCU] will move me around to different types of positions depending on the offensive scheme. They're gonna put me at MIKE sometimes , but they're going to move me around. I can play my outside position with them too, so that's really a plus."

Williams, from the Houston-area, will be moving just four hours north to Fort Worth. He says the location of TCU played a massive role in choosing the Horned Frogs.

"To still be in my home state of Texas is really a blessing. Just staying home close to family, it plays a big role for my family to come watch me play."

TCU has been the favorite to land Williams' commitment since he opened his recruitment. But it was before that the thoughts of TCU landing his commitment entered his mind.

"When head coach Sonny Dykes, coach Ken Wilson, and coach (Paul) Gonzalez all came up to see me during the contact period early on, that played a big role for the head coach to come up and see me. When that happened, I just knew something clicked in my head that these guys are really recruiting me hard and want me to come to TCU."