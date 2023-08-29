Three-star OL Tavaris Dice offered by USC

Peach State standout Tavaris Dice has been offered by the USC Trojans. You can add another Georgia native to the USC recruiting watch list.

Dice is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound, three-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Langston Hughes Panthers finished the 2022 season 15-0 and were winners of the 6A state championship over Gainesville.

The talent rich state has been a feeding ground for schools around the nation, mainly the ACC and SEC, but as the Trojans try to compete for national prominence again, they will be deep diving into the state over and over again every recruiting cycle. You are seeing their commitment to recruiting the state of Georgia.

There is no currently crystal ball to land Dice, but LSU and Georgia seem to be the heavy favorites.

His other offer list include: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF and Louisville among others.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire