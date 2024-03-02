Three-star EDGE will make official visit to Gainesville next weekend

The Florida Gators have been hard at work to get the best players out of the 2025 recruiting cycle, and they’re not looking to hit the brakes anytime soon with Spring practices right around the corner.

The Gators coaching staff coordinated with three-star edge rusher Tylon Lee to set up an official visit next weekend, with Lee planning to tour the campus on March 9.

Florida linebackers coach Mike Peterson and Lee have been in close contact recently, according to reports from Swamp247. The bond is something that the Milton, Florida native appreciates about the UF football program.

“It’s been awesome,” Lee said. “Getting the connection and the vibe. That is the type of coach I love. One that makes you feel like you can be at home. As you go somewhere for college, you leave your real parents. The coaches are there to step up and be like parents kind of. They get you to work on and off the field, but it’s their responsibility to do good and treat you good.”

“I love how he talks to his players and build relationships with all of them. He tells them the good and the bad. We are clicking with the bond and he even talks to me about the good stuff and the bad stuff. Life has adversity, so I feel like the bond he has with me can help me when that comes around.”

Landing a commitment from Lee will be a huge boost to Florida’s recruiting class, with the Pace High edge rusher ranking at No. 32 for his position and is rated No. 461 on the 247Sports composite scale.

Neighboring Florida on Lee’s recruiting list are Penn State, Duke and Florida State.

