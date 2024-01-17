Three reasons Jackson State football will be the favorite to win the SWAC in 2024

Since the end of the 2023 regular season, five Southwestern Athletic Conference football teams have parted ways with their coaches, bringing to nine the number of changes in the past two seasons among the SWAC's 12 programs.

For the most part, teams are making changes in hopes of overtaking the top SWAC programs. Jackson State, under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as coach, soared to a 27-6 record and the 2021 and 2022 SWAC championships in his three seasons. Last year, Florida A&M usurped the Tigers, going 12-1 under coach Willie Simmons and winning the SWAC title.

The changes create opportunity, but none is greater than that for Taylor and Jackson State.

Here are three reasons Jackson State football is in great position to win the SWAC title in 2024.

Florida A&M likely will take a step back

Taylor has put together another solid recruiting class in the early signing period and appears to be in good position to improve on last season's 7-4 finish. How Taylor benefits most is, however, that Florida A&M has lost Simmons, who compiled a 45-13 record during five seasons as the Rattlers' coach and finally solved the JSU defense in 2023 to win the East Division.

Florida A&M won big in 2023 with a team made up of a majority of graduate players and seniors. That means the depth chart faces an overhaul for whomever the Rattlers hire to take over the program.

Taylor went through a similar challenge last season when 60 players left after Sanders' departure, and the team took a step back. In Year 2 with a strong core of returning players familiar with Taylor's system, Jackson State is far ahead of where it was a season ago.

West Division is in transition

Four of the six teams in the West Division of the SWAC -- Alcorn State, Southern, Grambling and Texas Southern -- will have new head coaches in 2024.

These programs and their new coaches will be experiencing the same challenges that Taylor faced last year: finding a staff, overcoming a late start to recruiting and bringing players up to speed in a new system. In some cases, the greatest hurdle will be changing the culture of the program.

The rebuilding mode for those programs bodes well for Jackson State's chances as it navigates the cross-divisional portion of its SWAC schedules.

JSU has strong base of talent in Taylor's second season

Jackson State will open spring practice with a strong core of returning players familiar with Taylor's plans, many of whom were part of the 2023 recruiting class that was rated No. 1 in the SWAC.

The Tigers also were No. 1 in total offense in the SWAC last season, and with Taylor, that starts with a strong offensive line. JSU caught a break when All-SWAC second-team center Evan Henry took his name out of the transfer portal. Left tackle Quaveon Davis returns after making the FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team. The 2024 recruiting class that again could be the SWAC's best and includes Hartfield Academy's Antonio Ross, rated the nation's No. 166 offensive tackle prospect,

The skill positions are in good shape, too. JaCobian Morgan was slowed by injury early but emerged in the second half of the season and gave the Tigers a true dual threat at quarterback. The team's top receiver in 2023, Fabian McCray (41 receptions, 584 yards, four TDs), also returns, and running back Desmond Moultrie also missed time in 2023 but showed he could be a breakout candidate this season.

The strength of defense will be its interior line. Returning tackles Tyas Martin, a 330-pound junior, and redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Williams combined for 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2023. A breakout candidate is defensive end Phillip Webb, who had three sacks and six tackles for loss.

