Three Dundee changes; Roofe makes rare Rangers start

Dundee manager Tony Docherty makes three changes to his starting line-up for Rangers' visit.

Two are in defence, where Owen Dodgson and Ricki Lamie come in for Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly following their goalless draw in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Malachi Boateng takes the place of Dara Costelloe in midfield, with the displaced trio all finding a place on the bench.

Kemar Roofe makes a rare start for Rangers as manager Philippe Clement makes three changes from the side that lost to Ross County on Sunday.

The injury troubled striker replaces Cyriel Dessers, who drops to the bench along with Borna Barisic and Kieran Dowell.

Dujon Sterling starts at left-back, while Tom Lawrence returns to central midfield.