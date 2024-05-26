Thousands of runners enjoy nice weather during Buffalo marathon, Amherst teacher places first for women’s race

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a picture perfect weather day as more than 7,000 runners laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement for this year’s Buffalo Marathon.

Finishing a marathon in two hours and 51 minutes is a personal record for Amherst High School coach Jenny Keenan. Her personal best also was enough to become this year’s first female finisher.

“Pretty fantastic! It was a great course. Lots of people cheering on you motivating you to keep going,” Keenan said in an interview shortly after crossing the finish line.

“You never know who’s going to be out here on any given day and women are fantastic and can do extraordinary things so I was really out here trying to hit a personal best today and I did that and that was more meaningful than anything else,” Keenan added.

Scott Loforte, from the Rochester area, finished the Buffalo marathon first at just under two hours and 20 minutes.

“It’s nice when hard work pays off,” he said. “You put in a bunch of miles so to show up and execute what you planned for yourself, always a good feeling.”

The Buffalo Marathon takes runners all around the city. Supporters were there throughout the course cheering runners on each step of the way.

“It helps so much. I’m a marathoner too and I know how much it helps to have people out there and of course supporting you,” said Melina Terranova, who was with a group of people near Allen Street and Delaware Avenue cheering runners on. “This mile 25 is a tough spot in the race so it’s good to get another boost of energy from the crowd.”

Joseph and Patti Deren stood on the sidelines close to the finish line to be there when their daughter ran through.

“It’s so exciting. This is the third time she’s running in the Buffalo Marathon,” Joseph said. “We’re really happy to have a nice day. We’ve always been out here to support her while she runs.”

