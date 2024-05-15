Thousands gear up for the Brooklyn Half Marathon

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of runners are getting ready to hit the pavement for this year’s Brooklyn Half Marathon.

PIX 11’s Cory McGinnis spoke with participants and organizers about the excitement and dedication surrounding the race.

At a pre-race party at Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Ismael Torres’ enthusiasm for the sport was evident. A member of the Spartan Sundays running crew since 2011, Torres has been training diligently for Saturday’s race.

“I feel like I’m ready, yes,” says Torres. He joined Spartan Sundays the year it was founded and completed his first marathon in 2018.

Torres was at the event to pick up his bib for the iconic 13.1-mile race that winds through the streets of Brooklyn. He shared his training strategy for conquering the challenging half-marathon distance.

“Starting in the winter, we start training with small mileages and then we ramp up as we go along to the point that we can reach the 13.1 pretty easily,” Torres explained.

The RBC Brooklyn Half takes runners on a scenic journey that begins at Prospect Park and concludes at the Coney Island Boardwalk.

Ted Metellus, the Senior Vice President of Events and Race Director of the RBC Brooklyn Half, emphasized the achievable nature of the half-marathon distance. “This race has been around since 1981 when it was one of the first major half marathons in Brooklyn,” Metellus said. “And as the community has grown and the running community has grown, this event has grown as well.”

A significant aspect of that community is the strong presence of local runners from Brooklyn-based running clubs and crews. “We have over 2,000 runners that are Brooklyn-based run club members, and 20% of the overall race field is just from Brooklyn itself,” Metellus highlighted.

While overseeing logistics for an event of this scale presents challenges, Metellus says they are prepared to navigate any hurdles, including the weather.

For Torres, this year marks his 13th time participating in the Brooklyn Half Marathon. He has a message for anyone considering taking on the challenge: “Running means that no matter how fast or slow, you can get it done.”

The race takes place on Saturday, and bibs will also be available for pickup on Thursday and Friday. The winner will take home a prize of $2,000, with an additional $500 awarded to the top team.

