Thoughts following Ohio State basketball’s loss at Wisconsin, its 16th straight on the road

It was the same old song and dance for Ohio State basketball on the road, as they visited Wisconsin and will return to Columbus with another loss, 62-54.

For much of the first half, it looked like it was going to be a fairly even contest, but the Buckeyes faltered and dug themselves a hole which they couldn’t dig out of. The latest road demise gives Ohio State a 14-11 record, and just 4-10 in Big Ten play.

As always, there were plenty of thoughts following an Ohio State basketball game. Here is what I saw tonight after the 16th straight conference road loss for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has no one that steps up to the occasion

You’d think after so many freshman got quality minutes last year, we’d see significant growth during year two. Well, there have been bright spots, but in the clutch moments, none of them or any other players step up. As Wisconsin was closing out the first half, Ohio State shot ill-advised three’s while not getting open looks on its other shots. There is no alpha player on this team that sorely needs one.

Ohio State’s issues closing out continued

Hepburn STEAL ➡️ Storr SLAM! 🤯@BadgerMBB is up 34-21 at the half. 💥 pic.twitter.com/JsjUmiVJKD — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 14, 2024

After a Bowen Hardman free throw, Ohio State trailed 20-19 with 5:30 left in the half. The Badgers would go on a run to close out the first 20 minutes, outscoring the Buckeyes 14-2. It goes back to not having a legit go-to option, along with Chris Holtmann’s inability to understand when to call a timeout or draw up a play that will get a bucket. This has happened all season and it’s one of the biggest reasons why Ohio State is one of the worst teams in the conference.

Ohio State played not to lose

Watch the move Max Klesmit uses to get open for this 3. 🧐@maxkle2 x @BadgerMBB 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/wVWPWWj15C — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 14, 2024

Ohio State didn’t play aggressive and allowed Wisconsin to dictate the tempo. Not once did the Buckeyes try and enforce their will and play to a style that favors them. In a nutshell, they played not to lose, which as we all know, doesn’t win anything. It’s another feather in Holtmann’s cap of awfulness.

Ohio State’s offense was terrible

This is just an example of a player making a play. 😲@Bruce2T_ x @OhioStateHoops 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/4zgEKWVcOD — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 14, 2024

The lack of motion, sets to get players in good spots to score or any sort of transition play was severely lacking. Like mentioned before, Ohio State played Wisconsin’s game, and that’s exactly what the Badgers wanted to do. Devin Royal shouldn’t be shooting three’s, while Jamison Battle should be shooting much more than he did. When your “Big Three” in Battle, Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. only score 31 points on 13-of-36 shooting, and get to the free throw line just twice as a team, you just aren’t going to win.

Chris Holtmann should be gone, but might not be

The road in-futility is just part of the overall issues. I’ve mentioned a good amount of them above, and it’s not just tonight that we’ve seen all of these problems rear its ugly head. This all falls on Holtmann, who has lost this team. There is no fire, they don’t play like their backs are against the wall. With a big buyout and the athletic director change, we might see Holtmann back on the bench next year, but he shouldn’t be.

