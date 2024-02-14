Ohio State drops yet another game on the road, this time against Wisconsin
At this point, you have to wonder if the Ohio State basketball team will ever win another game on the road. Of course, the Buckeyes will, but it’s not a stretch to think that it could bleed into the next season at this point after another road loss, this time to Wisconsin in Madison by a score of 62-54 in a game OSU never led.
If it weren’t for a poor, poor end to the first half, the Buckeyes could have very easily handed the Badgers their fifth-straight loss. As it was, the Badgers went on a massive 14-1 run to end the first 20 minutes to head into the locker room up 34-21.
And while OSU came out and cut the lead to five points deep into the second half, it was again too little, too late for yet another loss in a season that is quickly melting away after such a promising start. Ohio State shot just 41.1% from the field and shot just two free throws all game, making just one. The Buckeyes also got outrebounded 38-26.
Final from Madison.
OSU: 54
UW: 62
Buckeyes are back in action Sunday @TheSchott against No. 1 Purdue at 1 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/e9Om5Ub8Qt
— Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) February 14, 2024
Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 18 points, but it came on 8-of-19 shots, a continued volume scoring effort without high-percentage chances, something this Ohio State team seems to continue to try and feast on.
With the loss, OSU drops to 14-11 overall and 4-10 in the conference. Chris Holtmann’s days are most likely numbered.
