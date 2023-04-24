The Warriors survive messy, thrilling battle with Kings to even the series I The Rush
It’s Monday, April 24, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Game 4 between the and had some of everything, including yet another technical foul and a point guard duel between and
Golden State squeaked out a victory despite a late Curry blunder to even the series 2-2
The hype is growing for Game 4 of the and series after news came down that would not be suspended for smacking below the belt in Game 3
Brooks also broke his short-lived silence, speaking with the media about the genesis of his reputation as a villain
