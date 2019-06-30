The thought of Al Horford on the Kings was fun while it lasted

Free agent Al Horford's eventual team is a bit of mystery. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Veteran free agent Al Horford was reported to sign with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Sacramento Bee. However, it appears the 33-year-old could actually stay put in Boston with the Celtics.

Free agency is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bee writes that while Horford was garnering attention from multiple teams, he didn’t have any meetings scheduled with them once it opens.

The star center opted out on the final year of his 4-year, $113 million contract with the Celtics, and a source at the Bee noted the Kings would pay him $100 million for four years of his talents.

Before there was even time to entertain those rumors, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Sunday that it appears the All-Star is “heading elsewhere.”

Despite the Kings' significant interest in Al Horford and plans to make a massive offer, a source tells @TheAthletic that they are under the impression he's likely heading elsewhere. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2019

Multiple reports suggest the other team Horford might sign with are the Celtics, who are also rumored to ink a max contract with Kemba Walker.

As NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor notes, it won’t be an easy task.

There are some league executives that believe the "mystery team" for Al Horford is...the Boston Celtics.



But keeping Horford's rights would require a number of complicated maneuvers, including a double sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier. It wouldn't be easy. https://t.co/dCfSQcaEc4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 30, 2019

This past year with the Celtics, Horford averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 assists per game.

