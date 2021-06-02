The Rush: Suns burn Lakers, Lillard goes nuts, Nets move on and Jake Paul lines up another fight

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Lakers get embarrassed by the Suns

Nets easily dispatch the Celtics

Denver survives Lillard’s late-game heroics

PLUS: Jake Paul lines up another fight