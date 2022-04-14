The Rush: Pelicans, Hawks both win big to advance in NBA Play-In Tourney

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, April 14, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Hawks will take on the Cavaliers for the 8th seed in the East after beating the Hornets badly in the NBA Play-In Tournament

The Pelicans hammered the Spurs, earning New Orleans a date in L.A. to play the Clippers for the 8th seed out West

The Blue Jays got a big win over the Yankees, thanks to a stellar 3-home run performance by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Controversy is brewing after Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was pulled seven innings into a perfect game

PLUS: Check out the video to see why the Hornets seemed to be doomed before ever hitting the hardwood in Atlanta and why the Blazers must be feeling heartbroken