The Rush: NFL season wobbles as Titans, Patriots fail to contain outbreaks

It’s Thursday, October 8, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Two more Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19 as the NFL looks to punish them for violating safety protocols during the outbreak.

Patriots CB Stephen Gilbert also tested positive, just two days after embracing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the field after Monday Night Football.

Division Series play continued across MLB as the Dodgers and Braves won Game 2 of their series while the Rays and Athletics took Game 3.

PLUS: Cam Newton tweets without writing in hieroglyphics, the Astros level up their cheating schemes, and everything is fine for Governor Ron DeSantis!



