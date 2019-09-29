The MLB postseason bracket is set — here's the schedule for the first two rounds
Baseball’s postseason is upon us. With the St. Louis Cardinals clinching the NL Central on the season’s final day, our playoff bracket is set. The Milwaukee Brewers are heading to the wild-card game in D.C. The Cardinals are heading to Atlanta for the National League Division Series.
And every team is hoping they can pull off 11 October victories — or 12, if they’re a wild-card team — and raise a World Series trophy.
That march begins this week, as the wild-card games start Tuesday and the division series start Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the matchups, schedules, game times and where to watch on TV. We’ll update with more information as soon as it’s available.
WILD CARD GAMES
TUESDAY
NL wild card: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals, 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
WEDNESDAY
AL wild card: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics, 8:09 p.m. ET (ESPN)
LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
THURSDAY
NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)
NLDS Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves (TBS)
FRIDAY
ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Houston Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 1: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees (FS1 or MLB Network)
NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Dodgers (TBS)
NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves (TBS)
SATURDAY
ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees (FS1 or MLB Network)
SUNDAY
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at wild-card winner (TBS)
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)
MONDAY
NLDS Game 4*: Dodgers at wild-card winner (TBS)
NLDS Game 4*: Braves at Cardinals (TBS)
ALDS Game 3: Astros at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLB Network)
TUESDAY
ALDS Game 4*: Astros at wild-card winner (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 4*: Yankees at Twins (FS1 or MLB Network)
WEDNESDAY
NLDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Dodgers (TBS)
NLDS Game 5*: Cardinals at Braves (TBS)
THURSDAY
ALDS Game 5*: Wild-card winner at Astros (FS1 or MLB Network)
ALDS Game 5*: Twins at Yankees (FS1 or MLB Network)
*if necessary
