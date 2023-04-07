The Masters: Tee times, TV channel & schedule, broadcast crews and more heading into Augusta National
The first major championship of the year is finally here.
The golf world has landed at Augusta National this week for the Masters. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the iconic tournament this week:
Tournament basics
The Masters
April 6-9
Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
Par 72 | 7,510 yards
Purse: $15 million
FedExCup points for winner: 600
Betting favorites, via BetMGM: Scottie Scheffler (+700), Rory McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+800)
How to watch the Masters
First Round | Thursday, April 6
Network: ESPN
Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves
Second Round | Friday, April 7
Network: ESPN
Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves
Third Round | Saturday, April 8
Network CBS
Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner
Final Round | Sunday, April 9
Network CBS
Time: 2 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner
Notable tee times
First and second round tee times were released on Tuesday. Here are a few notable ones this week.
All times ET
7:40 a.m. Gary Player (Honorary Starter) Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter) Tom Watson (Honorary Starter)
10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Xander Schauffele
10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spain), Cameron Young
12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Korea)
1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), Justin Rose (England)
1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, *Sam Bennett
1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m. Tom Kim (Korea), Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland), Sam Burns
2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tony Finau