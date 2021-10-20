The Knicks haven't played a regular-season game yet, but have already taken an 'L' with bad graphic

The New York Knicks dropped a surprising rebrand just hours before their first game of the season. They will now apparently be known as the New York Icnicics going forward.

What are Icnicics, exactly? They appear to be an unfortunate reading of a graphic the team put out before Wednesday's game. After receiving a fair amount of criticism for that graphic, the team deleted the tweet.

Since nothing ever truly dies on the Internet, here's what the Knicks' graphic looked like before it was deleted.

The Knicks are not actually going by the Icnicics now. (Screengrab via Twitter)

Tell us you don't see the word "Icnicics" there. It's one of the those "once you see it, you can't unsee it" things, right?

If it's not already obvious, this was not actually a rebrand by the team. It appears the Knicks modeled the graphic after the "Dune" poster, complete with the font used to promote the film. Unfortunately for the Knicks, that font was an awful choice. The "K" doesn't even look like a "K."

Not sure what the correlation is between Dune and the Knicks… pic.twitter.com/McEVE3egYE — Thiccfan99 (@utefan99) October 20, 2021

The team was rightly roasted for that decision.

Bcrosshe awful graphic comes just hours before the team plays its first game of the 2021-22 NBA season. A win in the team's opener would go a long way toward fans forgetting about the graphic. A loss would result in the Knicks going 0-2 despite playing only one game.