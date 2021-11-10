The Daily Sweat: Steph Curry's Warriors might be the best team in the NBA

To think, the Golden State Warriors don't have Klay Thompson back yet.

The Warriors are 9-1. They've been good to bettors too, with a 6-3-1 against-the-spread record, according to The Action Network's standings.

On Monday, Steph Curry put another stamp on the Warriors' early season run. He had a 50-point, 10-assist game and the Warriors easily put away a talented Atlanta Hawks team. Curry is the MVP favorite at BetMGM, with +275 odds.

The Warriors try to become the first team to 10 wins on Wednesday night. They are 7-point favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry has been the driver of the Warriors' hot streak, but it's not like last season when he was great every single night down the stretch. When Curry has had mortal games, his teammates have been very good. Jordan Poole is having a breakout. Andrew Wiggins has been good. Draymond Green hasn't been scoring but doing everything else. Guys like Damion Lee and Gary Payton II have chipped in nice games to boost Golden State.

The Warriors are +900 to win the championship, the fourth favorite on the board. Perhaps that's too high. Unless the Los Angeles Lakers turn it around, the only team in the West that looks like a title contender is the Utah Jazz, and they have their playoff issues. Golden State is playing great ball, Curry is as good as ever, and at some point Thompson will return from his injuries. Maybe he won't be his All-Star self this season, but he can be a quality addition for the stretch run and playoffs.

This isn't the super-dominant Warriors team from when Kevin Durant was on the roster. But it might be the best in the NBA right now.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is off to a great start this season. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Here's a first look at the Wednesday sports betting slate:

Where did all the college basketball go?

On Tuesday night, there were more than 70 college basketball games to bet on at BetMGM. On Tuesday there are 17 and it looks like Buffalo at Michigan (-13.5) might be the most enticing matchup. Yuck. Hey, at least we had Tuesday.

What games are on the NBA schedule?

There are 13 games on the NBA schedule, and the most interesting one might be the last to tip.

The Miami Heat, who have cooled a bit after a great start, take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have struggled all season, but did get an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. There was no line posted at BetMGM early Tuesday morning, but assuming the Heat will be a small favorite it will be tempting to take them.

Another marquee game happens in New York. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks haven't played great due to injuries and other absences. Khris Middleton has missed multiple games. The Bucks did beat the Philadelphia 76ers, who were also shorthanded, on Tuesday. It's a lot to ask them to bounce right back to face a Knicks team that has been inconsistent this season but plays hard. The Knicks are worth a play.

What else could we bet on?

There are three games on the NHL slate, including the improving Toronto Maple Leafs (-130) at the Philadelphia Flyers. There are are also three college football games. Two are between teams with winning records: Ball State (-2.5) at Northern Illinois and Kent State at Central Michigan (-2.5).

What's the best bet?

The Chicago Bulls have been an excellent 8-3 against the spread, and they are 3.5-point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks, who are 7-3 but haven't been great to bettors. The Mavs are 4-7 ATS. The Mavs are a team I've been fading early this season and that'll continue on Wednesday. I'll take the Bulls.