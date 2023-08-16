The Daily Sweat: Dodgers have won 9 in a row, looking like World Series contender

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't look quite so dominant to start this season. That says more about the 2017-22 Dodgers than this year's team.

Over a six-season stretch, the Dodgers won 100 games four times. One of the seasons they didn't reach 100, they posted a .717 winning percentage and won a World Series in the COVID-shortened season. For most of this season the Dodgers were good, but not on that 100-win pace.

They might make a run at 100 wins after all, and are right in the mix for a World Series title. The Dodgers won their ninth game in a row on Tuesday night and are just 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers are a -250 favorite at BetMGM on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the NL Central.

The Dodgers are also right behind the Braves in the World Series odds. Atlanta is +325 to win it all and the Dodgers are second in line at +450.

A key to the Dodgers' title hopes is Clayton Kershaw, who is the starter on Wednesday night. Kershaw has been very good yet again and was in the Cy Young race before an injury kept him out all of July. He had a successful return against the Colorado Rockies last week, allowing a run in five innings. The Dodgers starting pitching hasn't been great and they didn't add a front-line starter at the trade deadline (Eduardo Rodriguez was supposed to be coming from the Detroit Tigers but he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause), so Kershaw will be the team's ace through the rest of the season.

The Dodgers are starting to make their push. They're up to 72-46, and another 100-win season is within reach. It's not one of the best Dodgers teams of the past few years, but it's still good enough to win a title.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw takes the mound on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

Rest of the MLB schedule

There are four afternoon games in MLB. The best matchup among the matinees is the Tampa Bay Rays at the San Francisco Giants. The Rays and Giants split the first two games of the series, and they're both -110 odds to win the third game on Wednesday.

There's a good pitching matchup in Toronto, as Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies faces Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are a -150 home favorite.

What's the best bet?

I'll grab the Houston Astros at -115 against the Miami Marlins. The Astros have Justin Verlander on the hill, and he has a 1.95 ERA the past month. Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo has struggled a bit lately, making it an even easier play on Houston.