Texas vs. Washington: Revisiting 2022 Alamo Bowl between Longhorns, Huskies ahead of CFP rematch

With a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, the clash between Texas and Washington will have a bit more on the line than the teams' 2022 Alamo Bowl encounter.

Even so, the game could bear a striking resemblance to the last time these teams met: 76.9% of the 78 players to record a snap for both sides in the Longhorns' 27-20 loss to the Huskies last year will return for the College Football Playoff semifinal rematch. The Longhorns, who have 31 returning players, and Washington (29) will have ample film to use in preparation for the semifinal matchup.

The 2022 Alamo Bowl, held at the Alamodone in San Antonio, saw a 20th-ranked Texas squad that finished 8–4 in the regular season line up against the No. 12 Huskies, a 10-2 team that suffered losses to UCLA and Arizona State.

Of the 78 players to record a snap in the Alamo Bowl last year...



-76.9% of players returned

-Texas has 31 returning players

-Washington has 29 returning players



Among the returnees will be quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Michael Penix Jr., who had something of a quarterback duel in their last meeting. Ewers completed 31 of 47 passes for 369 yards and one touchdown, whereas the explosive left-handed quarterback for Washington completed 32 of 54 passes for 287 yards and touchdowns to one interception.

Texas running back Jonathan Brooks will also be a familiar face, but will play a bigger role in the offense this time around. He ran for 18 yards on six carries and racked up two touchdowns against Washington last year, but is up to 17 carries per game this season as the Longhorns' lead back.

Even with some of the offensive firepower that was on display, Washington eked out a 27-20 victory after holding off a last-minute Texas drive that could have tied the game. Will the Sugar Bowl meeting be more of the same? Or will offensive fireworks be the dominant storyline of the rematch?

Here's a look at some of the biggest plays and moments from the 2022 Alamo Bowl between Texas and Washington:

2022 Alamo Bowl stats between Texas, Washington

Here is a rundown of the biggest statistics from the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Longhorns and Huskies:

First downs: Texas 19 | Washington 25

Total offense: Texas 420 yards | Washington 455 yards

Rushing offense: Texas 51 yards (2.8 ypc) | Washington 158 yards (5.6 ypc)

Passing offense: Texas 369 yards | Washington 287 yards

Passing: Texas 31 of 47 (66.0%) | Washington 32 of 55 (58.1%)

Third-down conversions: Texas 6 of 15 (40%) | Washington 11 of 20 (55%)

Fourth-down conversions: Texas 2 of 3 (66.7%) | Washington 2 of 3 (66.7%)

Field goals: Texas 2 of 2 (100%) | Washington 2 of 2 (100%)

Time of possession: Texas 24:14 | Washington 35:46

2022 Alamo Bowl highlights

2022 Alamo Bowl scoring

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL Texas 3 0 7 10 20 Washington 10 3 7 7 27

First quarter

Peyton Henry 46-yard field goal (Washington leads 3-0)

Bert Auburn 30-yard field goal (Texas, Washington tied 3-3)

Wayne Taulapapa 42-yard touchdown run (Washington leads 10-3)

After Texas and Washington each knocked in a field goal to knot the game at three points apiece, now-Seattle Seahawk Wayne Taulapapa broke through the Longhorns defense for a 42-yard touchdown run. The running back saw a hole emerge through the offensive line and shot through like a cannonball, evading tackles up the left sideline for the first touchdown of the game.

Taulapapa finished with 14 carries and 108 yards on the game, leading all players in rushing yards. The running back participated in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp as a tryout player before securing an early signing during training camp this season.

Second quarter

Peyton Henry 23-yard field goal (Washington leads 13-3)

Third quarter

Jonathon Brooks 34-yard touchdown reception (Washington leads 13-10)

The Longhorns headed into halftime down 13-3 with no offensive rhythm and in need of a spark, punting on three out of their five drives and turning the ball over on downs in the first half. To open the second half, Ewers marched Texas down to the 34-yard line after connecting with Jordan Widdington and Xavier Worthy for first downs.

On a second-and-10, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian called out a screen play for Brooks; with the pocket collapsing, Ewers found the speedy Brooks, who exploded down the right sideline untouched to pull the Longhorns to within three.

The play capped off a crucial 7-play, 75-yard drive that the Longhorns desperately needed to keep the Alamo Bowl from becoming a blowout.

Taj Davis 6-yard touchdown catch (Washington leads 20-10)

Texas' davis left entirely too much space for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown connection between Penix and receiver Taj Davis, who got the easy swing pass and strolled in mostly unbothered for a 6-yard touchdown on first-and-goal.

Texas is giving the Washington receivers too much space & the Huskies capitalize. Penix swings it out to Taj Davis for the touchdown.



Fourth quarter

Jalen McMillan 8-yard touchdown reception (Washington leads 27-10)

After Davis' 6-yard touchdown put Washington up by 10, a drive in response by the Longhorns fell flat when Ewers failed to connect with Worthy on consecutive plays. With just under five minutes left in the third quarter and an Alamo Bowl win on the horizon, the Huskies delivered a 14-play, 90-yard drive, eating nearly seven minutes of game time while taking the wind out of the Longhorns defense.

Wide receiver McMillan capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Penix on first-and-goal. McMillan, who will line up against Texas once again this season, dived to the ground and somehow came up with the football, sparking confusion within fans and officials alike on whether he secured the football without it hitting the ground.

Heck of a grab from Jalen McMillan to keep this from hitting the turf



Jonathan Brooks 3-yard touchdown (Washington leads 27-17)

Despite facing a 17-point deficit, Texas was not done yet. Ewers found Worthy and Gunnar Helm for 19-yard receptions, moving the Longhorns down to the 3-yard line. Brooks took the ball up the gut of the Washington's defense for a 3-yard touchdown, his second of the game and fifth of the season.

Bert Auburn 26-yard field goal (Washington leads 27-20)

The Longhorns forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Huskies drive and a 26-yard field goal by Auburn made it a one-possession game. With the clock dwindling down to 25 seconds, Washington punted the ball back to the Longhorns for one last Hail Mary opportunity. But Ewers' 49-yard bomb to Casey Cain wasn't enough.

Washington came away with the Alamo Bowl victory, but Texas will seek revenge for a shot at the ultimate prize: a national championship.

