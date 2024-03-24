Texas vs Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from March Madness second-round game

Texas basketball faces off against Tennessee on Saturday in a March Madness matchup that has a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. It's an unfavorable matchup for the Longhorns against the No. 2 seed of the tournament that also has an old friend coaching the Volunteers - Rick Barnes.

The former Texas coach has led Tennessee to a 25-8 record with contributions from Tennessee guards Dalton Knecht, the SEC’s player of the year, and Santiago Vescovi, the SEC’s active leader in made 3-pointers. The Vols duo decimated Saint Peter's in their first round matchup, in stark contrast to Texas' duo of Max Abmas and Dylan Disu, who combined for 24 points on 10 of 33 shooting in a 56-44 win.

Texas guard Max Abmas gets off a shot while being defended by Colorado State players Josiah Strong and Nique Clifford during Thursday's first-round win. The Longhorns face No. 2-seeded Tennessee in Saturday night's second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the fight to decide who gets to be called UT, Texas will need their stars to step up and play at their top level. Some contributions from guard Tyrese Hunter wouldn't hurt either.

Here's live updates from the game.

Texas vs. Tennessee live score updates in NCAA second round

2nd half: Chendall Weaver, save Texas

Tired: Texas needs Max Abmas and Dylan Disu to beat Tennessee.

Wired: Texas only needs Chendall Weaver.

— Caleb Yum

This is anyone's game.

— Kirk Bohls

2nd half: Wait, Texas is still in this?

Weaver, shooting 22.9% from three on the year, made one to become Texas' leading scorer with 11. It's telling that a bench player, who's known more for his defense, has been called upon to take a brunt of the offense. Disu limped off the court shortly after, but appears to be fine.

Texas trails 40-33.

— Caleb Yum

Texas still in this thing even though Tennessee has a 28-8 edge in the paint and is plus-12 rebounding; Longhorns defense has held the Vols outside shooters in check, limiting them to one trey in 18 attempts.

— Kirk Bohls

2nd half: Texas over/under?

The fewest points Texas has ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game came in the school's very first one in 1939. Longhorns fell to Oregon 56-41. Will Texas score 41 tonight?

— Kirk Bohls

2nd half: What's another word for turnover

Hunter has to lock in mentally, as he gives up another turnover off of an inbound pass that was just a bad decision. Texas can't afford to bench him, so he'll need to figure it out, quickly. It's still 32-23 Tennessee.

— Caleb Yum

Is this Tyrese Hunter's worst game as a Longhorn? Has 2 points, 1 assist, 5 turnovers.

— Kirk Bohls

Halftime thoughts:

Rodney Terry has to be beside himself. Texas is playing as good a defense as it can, especially against Knecht, the SEC Player of the Year, but there's no one on the bench to go to for an offensive spark. Jabari Rice not coming through that door.

If Brock Cunningham switched to football, would he have four more years of eligibility?

— Kirk Bohls

End of 1st half: Texas turnovers: 11, Texas made shots: 8

Rodney Terry is about as mad as you'll ever see him. After another turnover in which Hunter threw a baseline pass off the finger tips of Abmas, he stood up yelling, clearly frustrated with Texas' carelessness with the ball. Tennessee leads 28-19 and if the offense keeps going like this, it won't matter how hard the Longhorns play on defense.

— Caleb Yum

A mind-boggling 11th Texas turnover. Rodney Terry not happy with Tyrese Hunter, who has four of them. It's well-known that in March, teams go as their guards go, and Texas ain't going nowhere unless Hunter and Abmas play better. They have just five points as well as 2 assists and a disturbing seven turnovers.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: Bad Boy Brock

Bob Weltlich would love this offensive explosion. I mean, Tennessee leads 21-17 in what's turning into quite the shootout. Also, go ahead and check your bingo card on Brock Cunningham's flagrant foul. In reality, this is hard on the eyes. Texas has made two of its last 11 shots, Tennessee just 1 of its last 12.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: 9(!) Texas turnovers

Abmas cashes in on his first truly clean look of the night, a spot up three after the Vols' defense collapses on Hunter. Awaka gets called or his third foul of the night, a great break for the Longhorns, who've been struggling to control the paint. Zakai Zeigler is giving Texas huge problems, forcing yet another turnover off of Abmas.

— Caleb Yum

Awaka goes over the back of Dillon Mitchell draws his third foul and goes to the bench. Big development. Max has as many turnovers (three) as points.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: Texas is simmering

Give credit where it's due - Texas' defense has completely locked down Knecht. Mitchell and Weaver have done a good job on the guard and it's given room for Hunter and Mitchell to find some points. Texas cuts the lead to 16-14 with 7:22 left in the half.

— Caleb Yum

Weaver and Mitchell doing a number on Dalton Knecht so far. He's scoreless on four attempts.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: Disu delivering

It's a minor miracle that Texas is only down 16-8 with how poor their offense has been. So far, Disu has been the only player to make more than one shot (he's made two). Both Longhorns guards have laid a goose egg 10 minutes into the game. Tennesee has taken twice as many shots as their burnt orange counterparts and might be prepped to go on a run soon.

— Caleb Yum

Vols getting contributions from everyone and dominating in the paint with their superior inside game and athleticism. Tennessee's outscored Texas 12-2 inside. Disu the only Longhorn doing much on offense with five of Texas' 8 points.

With Awaka on the bench with two fouls and Knecht having trouble finding his shot, Texas has to make a run here.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: Longhorns' offense on life support

Texas went 7 minutes after Disu's 3-pointer without hitting a shot, last scoring on a Kadin Shedrick free throw. Tyrese Hunter has accounted for two turnovers, one on a particularly careless inbounding play. Luckily for the Longhorns, they have Chendall Weaver, who finally breaks the streak with a layup.

— Caleb Yum

Texas has only taken seven shots to Tennessee's 14 but gets a break when Tobe Awaka picks up his second foul at 11:38 mark. The big guy has been a force down low for Rick Barnes with six points and four rebounds.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half: Texas turnovers

The 1st backet in the game comes from a Dylan Disu 3-pointer, a good sign for Texas fans after his poor first round performance. There hasn't been much since then however; Abmas is having a tough time driving against a stingy Vols defense, meaning that Texas' offense in general is also going nowhere. No buckets for Dalton Knecht yet, as Tennessee holds a 4-3 lead.

— Caleb Yum

Three consecutive turnovers by the Longhorns. They just have to calm down.

Make that four straight turnovers.

— Kirk Bohls

1st half - Soon

This Texas-Tennessee will provide another report card of the strength of their respective conferences. Both leagues have been more disappointing than not. The Big 12 has advanced Iowa State to the Sweet 16 but has lost BYU, Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas out of the eight entries into the NCAA Tournament. The SEC hasn't done any better, going 3-5 as the Vols, Crimson Tide and Aggies remain alive. SEC teams that bowed out early were Auburn (lost to a 13 seed), South Carolina (to an 11 seed), Kentucky (to a 14), Mississippi State (to a 9) and Florida (to a 10).

— Kirk Bohls

What channel is Texas vs. Tennessee on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app (Fubo)

Texas will tip off vs. Tennessee on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV (or Fubo, which offers a free trial). Announcers for the game are Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline)

Texas vs. Tennessee start time, TV info, location

Start time: 7 p.m. CST

TV info: CBS

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Texas vs Tennessee preview

TEXAS: It was a mud fight in the first round for Texas, who scrapped and clawed to defeat No. 10 Colorado State 56-44. They'll need their offense to be much better to stand a chance against their former coach.

TENNESSEE: Rick Barnes and the Volunteers cruised past Saint Peter's 83-49 in stark contrast to the Longhorns. The former Texas coach will have all the odds in his favor with Dalton Knecht spearheading his attack.

Texas vs Tennessee odds, betting line, spread

Spread: Tennessee (-6.5)

Over/under: 145.5 points

Moneyline: -275 Tennessee, +225 Texas

Texas vs. Tennessee prediction, game picks

Tennessee 82, Texas 72: Tennessee. The Longhorns showed off a dominant defense in the first round, but Tennessee has more weapons, more size and more depth than Colorado State.

— Thomas Jones

Texas vs. Tennessee injury updates

Texas: No injuries to report.

Tennessee: No injuries to report.

Texas vs. Tennessee stats

TEXAS

PPG: 75.9

PPG allowed: 69.1

FG% 47.4%

3PT% : 36.2%

KenPom ranking: 24

TENNESSEE

PPG: 79.5

PPG allowed: 67.3

FG% 44.4%

3PT% : 34.2%

KenPom ranking: 7

Texas basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Texas' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date: March 2 W vs. Oklahoma State, 81-65 Date: March 4 L at Baylor, 93-85 Date: March 9 W vs. Oklahoma, 94-80 Date: March 13 L vs. Kansas State, 78-74 (Big 12 Tournament) Date: March 21 W vs. Colorado State, 56-44 (NCAA Tournament) Date: March 23 Texas vs. Tennessee (NCAA Tournament)

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Tennessee's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date: March 2 W at Alabama, 81-74 Date: March 6 W at South Carolina, 66-59 Date: March 9 L vs. Kentucky, 85-81 Date: March 15 L vs. Mississippi State, 73-56 Date: March 21 W vs. Saint Peter's, 83-49 (NCAA Tournament) Date: March 23 Texas vs. Tennessee (NCAA Tournament)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs Tennessee live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament second round