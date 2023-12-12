Texas Tech football's Myles Cole opts out of Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. — Texas Tech football defensive end Myles Cole will skip the Independence Bowl being played Saturday in his hometown to focus on preparing for pro football opportunities, a Tech athletics spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

KAMC television sports director David Collier first reported the development.

Cole, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, started all 12 regular-season games at field end, the position first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson played in 2022. Cole's been credited with 32 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss with 3 1/2 sacks and one pass breakup.

Cole went to high school at Shreveport Evangel Christian and played six years of college football, the first four for Louisiana-Monroe and the past two for Texas Tech. He redshirted in 2018 and played this season on the Covid-bonus year available to all athletes who played during the Covid-disrupted 2020 season.

The Red Raiders will be without at least five players who started more than half the games this season. Wide receiver Jerand Bradley, receiver-return man Myles Price and left tackle Monroe Mills all have their names in the transfer portal and have left the team. Jaylon Hutchings, a 57-game starter at defensive tackle, underwent knee surgery shortly after the regular season.

True freshman Dylan Spencer has been Cole's backup at field end. Spencer, one of Tech's top signees last winter, has played in eight games and been credited with four tackles.

Tech and California, both 6-6, square off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Independence Bowl. The Red Raiders are 2 1/2-point favorites.

Both teams are scheduled to travel to Shreveport on Wednesday.

The Independence Bowl allocated Texas Tech 6,744 tickets to sell out of its own office. As of the end of the business day Monday, Tech had sold about 3,200, senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti.

The bowl falls on the weekend of Texas Tech commencement, and the Red Raiders and the Golden Bears are scheduled to kick off right on the heels of a Tech men's basketball game against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

