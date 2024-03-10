Texas Tech basketball: Pop Isaacs, Darrion Williams named to all-Big 12 team
Two Texas Tech basketball players were named to all-conference teams on Sunday.
Sophomore guards Pop Isaacs and Darrion Williams were each named third team all-Big 12, as voted on by the league's coaches. Isaacs and Williams were instrumental in helping the Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7) finish tied for third in the Big 12 conference standings this year.
Isaacs leads the team in scoring averaging 16.0 points per game. He was once named the conference's player of the week back in January. Williams averages 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His season highlight came in Texas Tech's 79-50 win over Kansas when Williams set program and conference records by shooting 12-for-12 from the field for a career-high 30 points, an achievement that earned him AP National Player of the Week.
Williams was also named to the all-newcomer team.
More: Who will Texas Tech basketball play in Big 12 Tournament? Seed, time, TV
Senior guard Joe Toussaint was an honorable mention.. The Bronx, New York, native averages 12.3 points and team bests with 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Houston's Jamal Shead was named the league's player and defensive player of the year while Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was chosen as coach of the year. The Cougars finished 15-3 for an outright conference title in their first year in the Big 12.
The Big 12 Tournament begins Tuesday in the T-Mobile Center at Kansas City, Missouri. Texas Tech received the No. 4 seed and will play its first game Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
2023-24 Big 12 Men's Basketball All-Conference Awards
Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Guard, Sr., Houston
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Guard, Sr., Houston
Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Sr., Center, Kansas
Freshman of the Year: Ja'Kobe Walter, Guard, Baylor
Sixth Man Award: Jaxson Robinson, Sr., Guard, BYU
Most Improved: Dylan Disu, Gr., Forward, Texas
Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston
All-Big 12 Selections
First Team
Jamal Shead, Sr., G, Houston*
Tampin Lipsey, So., Guard, Iowa State
Hunter Dickinson, Sr., Center, Kansas
Kevin McCullar, Gr., Guard, Kansas
Dylan Disu, Gr., F., Texas
Second Team
RayJ Dennis, Sr., Guard, Baylor
L.J. Cryer, Sr., Guard, Houston
Keshon Gilbert, Jr., Guard, Iowa State
Emanuel Miller, Sr., Forward, TCU
Max Abmas, Gr., Guard, Texas
Third Team
Jalen Bridges, Sr., Forward, Baylor
Ja'Kobe Walter, Fr., Guard, Baylor
J'Wan Roberts, Sr., F, Houston
Pop Isaacs, So., Guard, Texas Tech
Darrion Williams, So., Guard, Texas Tech
All-Defensive Team
Yves Miss, Fr., Center, Baylor
John Newman III, Gr., Guard, Cincinnati
Jamal Shead, Sr., Guard, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, So., Guard, Iowa State
Dajuan Harris Jr., Sr., Guard, Kansas
All-Newcomer Team
RayJ Dennis, Sr., Guard, Baylor
Keshon Gilbert, Jr., Guard, Iowa State
Hunter Dikcinson, Sr., Center, Kansas
Max Abmas, Gr., Guard, Texas
Darrion Williams, So., Guard, Texas Tech
All-Freshman Team
Yves Missi, Center, Baylor
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Joseph Tugler, Forward, Houston
Milan Momcilovic, Forward, Iowa State
Johnny Furphy, Guard, Kansas
*unanimous selection
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Isaacs, Williams named third team all-Big 12 for Texas Tech basketball