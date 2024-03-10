Texas Tech basketball: Pop Isaacs, Darrion Williams named to all-Big 12 team

Two Texas Tech basketball players were named to all-conference teams on Sunday.

Sophomore guards Pop Isaacs and Darrion Williams were each named third team all-Big 12, as voted on by the league's coaches. Isaacs and Williams were instrumental in helping the Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7) finish tied for third in the Big 12 conference standings this year.

Isaacs leads the team in scoring averaging 16.0 points per game. He was once named the conference's player of the week back in January. Williams averages 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His season highlight came in Texas Tech's 79-50 win over Kansas when Williams set program and conference records by shooting 12-for-12 from the field for a career-high 30 points, an achievement that earned him AP National Player of the Week.

Williams was also named to the all-newcomer team.

More: Who will Texas Tech basketball play in Big 12 Tournament? Seed, time, TV

Senior guard Joe Toussaint was an honorable mention.. The Bronx, New York, native averages 12.3 points and team bests with 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Houston's Jamal Shead was named the league's player and defensive player of the year while Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was chosen as coach of the year. The Cougars finished 15-3 for an outright conference title in their first year in the Big 12.

The Big 12 Tournament begins Tuesday in the T-Mobile Center at Kansas City, Missouri. Texas Tech received the No. 4 seed and will play its first game Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs (2) and Texas Tech's Darrion Williams (5) celebrate during the second half against TCU at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

2023-24 Big 12 Men's Basketball All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Guard, Sr., Houston

Defensive Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Guard, Sr., Houston

Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Sr., Center, Kansas

Freshman of the Year: Ja'Kobe Walter, Guard, Baylor

Sixth Man Award: Jaxson Robinson, Sr., Guard, BYU

Most Improved: Dylan Disu, Gr., Forward, Texas

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-Big 12 Selections

First Team

Jamal Shead, Sr., G, Houston*

Tampin Lipsey, So., Guard, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Sr., Center, Kansas

Kevin McCullar, Gr., Guard, Kansas

Dylan Disu, Gr., F., Texas

Second Team

RayJ Dennis, Sr., Guard, Baylor

L.J. Cryer, Sr., Guard, Houston

Keshon Gilbert, Jr., Guard, Iowa State

Emanuel Miller, Sr., Forward, TCU

Max Abmas, Gr., Guard, Texas

Third Team

Jalen Bridges, Sr., Forward, Baylor

Ja'Kobe Walter, Fr., Guard, Baylor

J'Wan Roberts, Sr., F, Houston

Pop Isaacs, So., Guard, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams, So., Guard, Texas Tech

All-Defensive Team

Yves Miss, Fr., Center, Baylor

John Newman III, Gr., Guard, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, Sr., Guard, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, So., Guard, Iowa State

Dajuan Harris Jr., Sr., Guard, Kansas

All-Newcomer Team

RayJ Dennis, Sr., Guard, Baylor

Keshon Gilbert, Jr., Guard, Iowa State

Hunter Dikcinson, Sr., Center, Kansas

Max Abmas, Gr., Guard, Texas

Darrion Williams, So., Guard, Texas Tech

All-Freshman Team

Yves Missi, Center, Baylor

Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Joseph Tugler, Forward, Houston

Milan Momcilovic, Forward, Iowa State

Johnny Furphy, Guard, Kansas

*unanimous selection

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Isaacs, Williams named third team all-Big 12 for Texas Tech basketball