Darrion Williams earns national award for performance in Texas Tech basketball win vs. Kansas

Darrion Williams has received some more national recognition from his historic performance in the Texas Tech basketball team's rout of Kansas last week.

Williams was named the Associated Press national men's basketball player of the week, the organization announced Tuesday. Williams earned the honor from the AP's nine-person voting panel, which selected him as having the best performance in the nation during last week's action.

In the 79-50 win over then-No. 6 Kansas, Williams was a perfect 12-for-12 from the field, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range and sinking both of his free-throw attempts. He finished with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double that helped hand Kansas its worst loss to an unranked team under Bill Self.

Williams set several records in the win. He tied the Texas Tech and Big 12 records for single-game field goal percentage, being the first in Tech history and second in Big 12 history to go 12-for-12 from the field. He was the first player to reach those marks in a Big 12 conference game.

According to ESPN Stats and Info after the game, Williams was also the first player in the last 25 seasons to have 30 points, 10 or more rebounds and shoot 100% against a ranked team.

