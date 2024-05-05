Texas softball claims Big 12 regular season title with another mercy-rule win over Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three consecutive wins via the 8-run rule over Texas Tech led No. 1 Texas to something the program hasn’t done since 2010.

The Longhorns thumped the Red Raiders 14-4 in five innings to clinch the program’s first Big 12 regular season championship in nearly 15 years. They’ll be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Oklahoma City with a program-record 23 Big 12 wins.

SATURDAY’S GAME: Texas softball equals program record for runs in a game after throttling Texas Tech

Longhorns head coach Mike White said after a shaky start to the Big 12 schedule at Houston, the team settled in and got the job done.

“Going back to that Houston weekend, we just think we have to play to see what happens and then all of the sudden you start winning some games, you’re on a roll and you start winning some good series,” he said. “And then the team believed.”

Sophomore catcher Reese Atwood continued her tremendous series with two home runs and three RBIs to finish 3 for 4. For the series, Atwood was 7 for 10 with four homers and 13 RBIs, including a program-record nine RBIs on Saturday. She has program records with 21 home runs and 83 RBIs this season, and White has no doubt she’ll add to them in the postseason.

“She’s just getting stronger right now,” White said. “We just need to keep her hot and what’s helping is (Katie Stewart) is warming up, too, behind her and that’s big as well.”

Viviana Martinez blasted a home run in the fourth inning to quell a potential comeback by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech scored four runs in the third to cut Texas’ lead to 7-4, but Martinez quickly shifted the momentum back to the Longhorns when she ripped a 1-ball, 2-strike pitch over the right field fence. Atwood made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot.

The Longhorns scored seven runs in the second inning, taking advantage of three Texas Tech errors.

Freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan picked up her 15th win of the season, throwing all five innings allowing four runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Mia Scott, Katie Stewart and Bella Dayton notched two hits along with Martinez. Martinez finished with four RBIs and the Longhorns outhit the Red Raiders 13-3.

It’s the program’s final season in the Big 12 as all sports shift to the Southeastern Conference over the summer.

