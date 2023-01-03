Texas signees to watch in the All-America game on Tuesday

Texas’ 2023 recruiting class is well-represented across several all-star games this month.

Steve Sarkisian’s second full recruiting class in Austin is currently rated No. 3 in the country behind only Alabama and Georgia. The talented haul features four five-star prospects according to 247Sports.

Arch Manning, Anthony Hill, Cedric Baxter and Johntay Cook are the highest rated players in Texas’ 2023 class, but many other recruits have the chance to make an immediate impact on the Forty Acres as true freshmen.

The Under Armour All-America game will have five future Longhorns present on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CT in Orlando, Florida on ESPN. Here’s a look at the five Texas signees to keep an eye on.

Five-star WR Johntay Cook II

Going through clips of Team Phantom's 1-on-1 WR/DB session from Sunday, #Texas signee Johntay Cook II is an exceptional route runner. The separation stutter with the burst into his route for an easy score. Cook was our Alpha Dog from Sunday's practice. https://t.co/2akDhwgGYK pic.twitter.com/KiuWtLFSBL — Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 2, 2023

Five-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

Cedric Baxter Jr. (@c4era_) getting loose out here today Excited to see the Texas signee in action tomorrow 🤘@UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/AoGVlc1ZTr — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) January 2, 2023

Four-star CB Malik Muhammad

Story continues

5-star USC signee Zachariah Branch vs Texas signee Malik Muhammad @UANextFootball https://t.co/AQZYQeRewU pic.twitter.com/uisfCxYg5m — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) December 31, 2022

Four-star S Derek Williams

On3 Consensus 4-star safety Derek Williams at 2023 #underarmour All-America Game practice 1. @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/tzWlbtvc5e — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) December 30, 2022

Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell

Texas signee Sydir Mitchell has been IMPRESSIVE@RivalsFriedman checks in with his takeaways from Team Phantom's first day of practice for the Under Armour Game: https://t.co/nDAMO90sSJ pic.twitter.com/CQvCScdyNo — Rivals (@Rivals) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire