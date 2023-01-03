Texas signees to watch in the All-America game on Tuesday

Texas’ 2023 recruiting class is well-represented across several all-star games this month.

Steve Sarkisian’s second full recruiting class in Austin is currently rated No. 3 in the country behind only Alabama and Georgia. The talented haul features four five-star prospects according to 247Sports.

Arch Manning, Anthony Hill, Cedric Baxter and Johntay Cook are the highest rated players in Texas’ 2023 class, but many other recruits have the chance to make an immediate impact on the Forty Acres as true freshmen.

The Under Armour All-America game will have five future Longhorns present on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CT in Orlando, Florida on ESPN. Here’s a look at the five Texas signees to keep an eye on.

Five-star WR Johntay Cook II

Five-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

Four-star CB Malik Muhammad

Four-star S Derek Williams

Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell

