Texas RB Bijan Robinson takes pre-draft trip to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted highly touted prospect Bijan Robinson on a pre-draft visit this week.

Robinson posted a picture of him in Philly on his Instagram story which was later to be a confirmed meeting with the Eagles by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles drafting Robinson would appear to make tons of sense on paper. Philadelphia is looking for a longer-term replacement for starting running back Miles Sanders, who left the team via free agency.

Robinson has been deemed a generational prospect due to his dynamic playmaking ability and versatility out of the backfield.

Taking a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft is becoming a less common trend due to longevity and depth at the position, but the Eagles have the advantage of owning two first-round draft picks in the upcoming draft.

Pairing Robinson with All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts creates one of the best backfield duos in the NFL.

