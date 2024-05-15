Texas Rangers rookie Jack Leiter struggles in home debut vs. Cleveland Guardians

Jack Leiter didn’t last long in his home debut for the Texas Rangers giving up six earned runs in 1.2 innings of work with three walks and three hits in the Rangers 7-4 loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Leiter has had a tumultuous journey to the majors.

Leiter struggled to begin his minor-league career with ERAs of 5.54 and 5.19 during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but rebounded this season sporting a 2.84 ERA in five games with the Round Rock Express, the Rangers triple-A affiliate.

In Tuesday’s game, Leiter struggled with his control. He hit two batters, including his first of the game.

After escaping trouble during the first inning without giving up any runs, the second inning proved more troublesome after Leiter hit a batter, issued a walk and gave up a double, which led to the first two of six runs that would score.

Leiter was called up in part due to the litany of injuries hitting the Texas Rangers rotation, which is currently missing Dane Dunning, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Cody Bradford, Nathan Eovaldi and Josh Sborz.

Leiter is the son of major-league pitcher Al Leiter, who earned two All-Star selections, threw a no-hitter and won three World Series titles over a 19-year MLB career. Jack Leiter also has an uncle and cousin who have played in the majors.

The Rangers conclude their series with the Guardians at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Globe Life Field attempting to halt their five-game losing streak.