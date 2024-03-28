Texas offers 2026 four-star RB Ja’Michael Jones

Texas recently extended an offer to one of the top recruits in Alabama for the 2026 cycle.

Four-star running back Ja’Michael Jones announced he received an offer from Texas on Wednesday. The Montgomery (AL) native is rated the No. 11 overall recruit in the state and the No. 18 running back in the country according to the On3 industry ranking.

Although it’s early in his recruitment, Jones has already racked up numerous offers from Power Five programs such as Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, Florida State, Ole Miss and Miami.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire