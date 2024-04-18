Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game rosters have been revealed

We are a few days out from seeing what the new regime under head football coach Mike Elko has been cooking up this spring. Granted, we won't see a full playbook, but we will get an idea of the depth chart, blocking scheme, and play style. Texas A&M football recently released the rosters for the Maroon & White team for the game on April 20.

The Maroon team captain will be offensive lineman Trey Zuhn and the captain of the White team will be linebacker Taurean York. A few notable absences are the following:

OL senior - Bryce Foster (Track & Field for the spring)

OL freshman - Blake Ivy

OL junior - Dorian Hinton

WR senior - Jabre Barber

DE junior - Malick Sylia

LB junior - Martrell Harris Jr.

The full rosters are below via the Texas A&M official X account.

https://twitter.com/AggieFootball/status/1780704061177934028

https://twitter.com/AggieFootball/status/1780704064445267982

Based on how the rosters are broken down, it will be interesting to see how starting quarterback Conner Wiegman plays in the game. The Maroon Team has both Jaylon Henderson and Marcel Reed, along with what most people think will be the starting wide receiver core next season.

I believe the reason is that Henderson and Reed will get plenty of opportunities with quality receivers to compete for the backup position behind Weigman.

Henderson showed that he can play up to par in the SEC but needs to improve his accuracy. Reed showed a lot of promise during the bowl game, but there is still some concern with his size, only 180 pounds on a good day.

The other two positions to watch are the offensive line and defensive backfield. We saw a number of transfers, so there is bound to be great competition for those spots.

