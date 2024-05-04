Texas moves into tie for 3rd in Big 12 with series-opening win over No. 14 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since March 8, the Texas baseball team claimed a Big 12 series opener Friday.

The Longhorns topped No. 14 Oklahoma State 7-5 behind three runs in the seventh and eighth innings and another outstanding relief pitching performance from Gage Boehm.

SERIES PREVIEW: ‘Chicks dig the long ball, right?’: Longhorns face No. 14 Cowboys while on homer hot streak

Boehm pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to earn his fourth win of the season, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He kept the potent Cowboys offense off the board so the Longhorns could rally late.

Trailing 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, Texas loaded the bases with one out and cashed in the opportunity. Pinch hitter Porter Brown was hit by a pitch that forced the tying run home, then Kimble Schuessler’s sacrifice fly gave the Longhorns a 6-5 lead.

Will Gasparino belted a solo home run in the eighth to give Texas a 7-5 cushion, and that was all Boehm needed to slam the door shut.

Schuessler’s 2-run double in the third tied the game at 4-4 and he ended with three RBIs. Max Belyeu hit a RBI single in the frame and continued his hot hitting, collecting three hits and an intentional walk. Peyton Powell also had three hits and Jared Thomas had two for the Longhorns, who outhit the Cowboys 11-10.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas starting pitcher Max Grubbs went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

The Longhorns (29-18, 14-8 Big 12) are now tied for third in the Big 12 with the Cowboys (31-15, 14-8). West Virginia picked up a win over Cincinnati to move into second place at 15-7 while Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 8-0 to stay in the lead at 16-6.

It’s the first time the Longhorns have won a Big 12 series opener since they beat Texas Tech 22-8 in Lubbock. Texas has won four consecutive games and the series continues at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.