The No. 6 Texas A&M baseball team beat Mississippi State 6-3 on Thursday at Blue Bell Park

Sophomore redshirt left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager bounced back from a tough start last Friday at Florida to start SEC play.

"It's always good to get to play again. The problem with being a starting pitcher is you have to wait a week," Prager explained. "I'm just really excited that we got the game in tonight and are starting to stick with our plan. Last week, it's not like anything went terribly wrong, we just got hit around. That's going to happen, it just happened to be the first one and it all came together. We just stuck to our plan and saw everything work the first four weeks and again tonight."

Freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac has adjusted quickly to playing SEC baseball, crushing two homers to begin the Bulldogs series.

"It's been fun, man. All these (SEC) guys are big and physical. Everyone throws hard and hits. It's been fun, we have a great group of guys and are going to continue to compete every day," Grahovac said. "Both (homers), I'm just happy they got out. Did something for the team, was able to get runs going, so we all played great tonight."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M underclassmen Gavin Grahovac & Ryan Prager recap Game 1 win vs. Mississippi State