Texas A&M tennis is making noise as both teams advance in the NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tennis Champions only has five teams, with their men's and women's teams in the Sweet 16. Texas A&M is one of those teams and they did it in impressive fashion. The Aggies men's team defeated San Diego 4-2 on Saturday at home. Below are the match results and what Head Coach Steven Denton had to say after the win.
MATCH STATS
Doubles
No. 14 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. No. 90 Sacchitt Sharrma/Iiro Vasa (SD) 6-3
Stian Klaassen/Oliver Tarvet (SD) def. JC Roddick/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) 6-1
Raphael Perot/Tiago Pires (TAMU) def. Savriyan Danilov/Lambert Ruland (SD) 6-1
Singles
No. 20 Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. No. 8 Oliver Tarvet (SD) 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 3-2
No. 42 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. No. 85 Iiro Vasa (SD) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Lambert Ruland (SD) 7-5, 7-6 (10-8)
Savriyan Danilov (SD) def. Togan Tokac (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4
Stian Klaassen (SD) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Sacchitt Sharrma (SD) 6-3, 6-1
"We're very excited for the team. We had to play very hard to win and send our seniors out on a winning note the last time they played at Mitchell." - Steve Denton
A&M will face No. 2 Texas at the Super Regionals
https://twitter.com/AggieMTEN/status/1786940031237558352
The No. 13 Aggies women's team defeated No. 18 Oklahoma 4-0 on Saturday at home. Below are the match results and what Head Coach Mark Weaver had to say after the win
Match Results
Singles Results
(TAMU) No. 88 Carson Branstine Def. (OU) No. 37 Julia Garcia Ruiz (6-1, 6-2)
(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana - (OU) No. 40 Dana Guzman (6-3, 5-4) unfinished
(TAMU) No. 26 Nicole Khirin - (OU) No. 121 Alina Shcherbinina (2-6, 6-3, 0-2) unfinished
(TAMU) No. 45 Mia Kupres Def. (OU) No. 66 Florencia Urrutia (6-1, 6-2)
(TAMU) Lucciana Perez - (OU) Emma Staker (3-6, 6-4, 1-0) unfinished
(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (OU) Chloe Noel (6-4, 6-3)
Double Results
(TAMU) No. 7 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (OU) No. 26 Roisin Gilheany/Dana Guzman (7-5)
(TAMU) Carson Branstine/Lucciana Perez
- (OU) Zdena Safarova/Julia Garcia Ruiz (6-6) unfinished
(TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Jeanette Mireles Def. (OU) Chloe Noel/Alina Shcherbinina (6-2)
"Doubles was key today. I feel like we could have maybe closed it out a little earlier before it got a little interesting toward the end. It really could have gone either way as it played out. Once we got that point under our belt you could see the confidence growing on our side.
We talked after the doubles point was over about really setting the tone early in singles play. For the most part across the board we got some commanding leads in the beginning of the first sets on all the singles courts. It just seemed like the momentum and confidence really started growing there. Even in the two matches where we were down, on courts 3 and 5, we lost the first set and then made some great turns and were in third sets when the match was clinched." - Mark Weaver
A&M will face No. 4 North Carolina at the Super Regionals
https://twitter.com/AggieWTEN/status/1787226306033180952
