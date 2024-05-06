Texas A&M tennis is making noise as both teams advance in the NCAA Tournament

"Doubles was key today. I feel like we could have maybe closed it out a little earlier before it got a little interesting toward the end. It really could have gone either way as it played out. Once we got that point under our belt you could see the confidence growing on our side.

We talked after the doubles point was over about really setting the tone early in singles play. For the most part across the board we got some commanding leads in the beginning of the first sets on all the singles courts. It just seemed like the momentum and confidence really started growing there. Even in the two matches where we were down, on courts 3 and 5, we lost the first set and then made some great turns and were in third sets when the match was clinched." - Mark Weaver