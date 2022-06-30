Texas A&M staffer to recruits: ‘Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites’

A video has surfaced of a Texas A&M staff member telling recruits about money they would receive from suite owners at Kyle Field, referring to booster money.

The NCAA passed legislation in May that banned boosters from directly being involved in recruiting.

“Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here” – Texas A&M recruiter pic.twitter.com/AZNPTw85KY — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) June 30, 2022

In May, Alabama’s Nick Saban fired shots at Texas A&M saying that the Aggies, led by Saban disciple Jimbo Fisher, bought their No. 1 overall recruiting class with NIL (Name, image and likeness) money.

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Fisher abruptly responded as if Saban’s comments were completely false.

What a grenade at Nick Saban.

“Some people think they’re God.” pic.twitter.com/etbIFpeUDF — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Jimbo: “Certain people have never followed the rules anyway.” Reporter: “Are you saying Nick [Saban] has bent the rules?” Jimbo: “No. I didn’t say that. I just made a statement.” wry smile pic.twitter.com/OPpUeog29i — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Pure theater here. Marvelous 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vb6NrCdcJ7 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

The SEC reprimanded both coaches following the incident and Texas A&M officials approached the SEC on repercussions for Saban’s actions even after Saban apologized publicly on Sirius XM radio.

Story continues

“…I really didn’t mean to single anybody out. I apologize for that. But you know, it’s the whole system and is this a sustainable system? And is it really good for college football, I think name, image and likeness is good for college football., I think my role, our role is to have a program that creates value for guys’ future, so they focus on getting an education, become better people, being a good person, learning habits that are gonna help, be successful, and see if they can develop a career as a football player.”

It seems like Saban’s original comments may not be false after all.

The Aggies secured a modern record eight five-star recruits on the way to the best recruiting class of all time in 2022, according to 247Sports.