Texas A&M softball is sitting right outside of the Top 10 in the Week 7 rankings

Another SEC series win leads to a small jump in the polls. This past weekend, Texas A&M (28-4, 8-1 SEC) swept the No. 25 (at the time) Auburn Tigers at Davis Diamond. Like most of their games, they did it in several ways with the small game and big bats. They even erased an early five-run deficit to run-rule the Tigers in game three to win 14-6.

Following their third SEC series win, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies just outside the Top 10.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Oklahoma (32) 31-1 800 1 2 Texas 28-3 765 3 3 Georgia 27-4 723 5 4 Tennessee 25-4 673 7 5 Duke 26-3 631 6 6 LSU 25-4 629 2 7 Stanford 25-5 612 9 8 Oklahoma State 26-5 586 4 9 Washington 22-5 559 8 10 Florida 29-4 549 10 11 Texas A&M 28-4 465 12 12 Missouri 25-7 431 15 13 Alabama 25-6 400 13 14 UCLA 18-8 360 14 15 Virginia Tech 25-5-1 356 16 16 Clemson 22-9 302 11 17 Mississippi State 24-7 274 20 18 California 24-8 255 19 19 Florida State 21-9 233 17 20 Arkansas 24-8 205 18 21 Arizona 21-9-1 127 21 22 South Carolina 22-9 86 23 23 Baylor 17-11 79 22 24 Oregon 19-10 74 25 Boston University 25-3 69 24

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Kansas (63), Texas State (56), Louisiana (11), Auburn (8), Kentucky (7), Ole Miss (5), FAU (2), Nevada (2), Virginia (2), Miami (1).

DROPPED OUT:

No. 25 Auburn

