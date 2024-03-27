Texas A&M softball is sitting right outside of the Top 10 in the Week 7 rankings
Another SEC series win leads to a small jump in the polls. This past weekend, Texas A&M (28-4, 8-1 SEC) swept the No. 25 (at the time) Auburn Tigers at Davis Diamond. Like most of their games, they did it in several ways with the small game and big bats. They even erased an early five-run deficit to run-rule the Tigers in game three to win 14-6.
Following their third SEC series win, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies just outside the Top 10.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 11
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 12
Softball America - No. 11
D1softball.com - No. 11
https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1772664480993784307?s=20
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (32)
31-1
800
1
2
Texas
28-3
765
3
3
Georgia
27-4
723
5
4
Tennessee
25-4
673
7
5
Duke
26-3
631
6
6
LSU
25-4
629
2
7
Stanford
25-5
612
9
8
Oklahoma State
26-5
586
4
9
Washington
22-5
559
8
10
Florida
29-4
549
10
11
Texas A&M
28-4
465
12
12
Missouri
25-7
431
15
13
Alabama
25-6
400
13
14
UCLA
18-8
360
14
15
Virginia Tech
25-5-1
356
16
16
Clemson
22-9
302
11
17
Mississippi State
24-7
274
20
18
California
24-8
255
19
19
Florida State
21-9
233
17
20
Arkansas
24-8
205
18
21
Arizona
21-9-1
127
21
22
South Carolina
22-9
86
23
23
Baylor
17-11
79
22
24
Oregon
19-10
74
25
Boston University
25-3
69
24
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Kansas (63), Texas State (56), Louisiana (11), Auburn (8), Kentucky (7), Ole Miss (5), FAU (2), Nevada (2), Virginia (2), Miami (1).
DROPPED OUT:
No. 25 Auburn
