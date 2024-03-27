Advertisement

Texas A&M softball is sitting right outside of the Top 10 in the Week 7 rankings

Jarrett Johnson
Another SEC series win leads to a small jump in the polls. This past weekend, Texas A&M (28-4, 8-1 SEC) swept the No. 25 (at the time) Auburn Tigers at Davis Diamond. Like most of their games, they did it in several ways with the small game and big bats. They even erased an early five-run deficit to run-rule the Tigers in game three to win 14-6.

Following their third SEC series win, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies just outside the Top 10.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (32)

31-1

800

1

2

Texas

28-3

765

3

3

Georgia

27-4

723

5

4

Tennessee

25-4

673

7

5

Duke

26-3

631

6

6

LSU

25-4

629

2

7

Stanford

25-5

612

9

8

Oklahoma State

26-5

586

4

9

Washington

22-5

559

8

10

Florida

29-4

549

10

11

Texas A&M

28-4

465

12

12

Missouri

25-7

431

15

13

Alabama

25-6

400

13

14

UCLA

18-8

360

14

15

Virginia Tech

25-5-1

356

16

16

Clemson

22-9

302

11

17

Mississippi State

24-7

274

20

18

California

24-8

255

19

19

Florida State

21-9

233

17

20

Arkansas

24-8

205

18

21

Arizona

21-9-1

127

21

22

South Carolina

22-9

86

23

23

Baylor

17-11

79

22

24

Oregon

19-10

74

25

Boston University

25-3

69

24

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Kansas (63), Texas State (56), Louisiana (11), Auburn (8), Kentucky (7), Ole Miss (5), FAU (2), Nevada (2), Virginia (2), Miami (1).

DROPPED OUT:

No. 25 Auburn

