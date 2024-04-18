Texas A&M is set to host former Penn State WR this weekend

Just three days until the annual Maroon & White spring game, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko will now reportedly host one of the top playmakers who recently entered the spring transfer portal, as former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is back on the market.

After it was revealed that former Troy WR Jabre Barber sustained an injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four months, adding one or two more proven receivers to the roster was a priority regardless of Barber's sustained absence.

While the current wide receiver depth chart is respectable, Ainias Smith's departure to the draft, coupled with Evan Stewart's transfer to Oregon, left a noticeable experienced-based hole. As soon as it was announced that Lambert-Smith was back in the portal, Elko and his staff immediately made the call.

Standing at 6-1 and nearly 190 pounds, Lambert-Smith has been extremely productive for the Nittany Lions over the past four seasons. He recorded 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, including a career-high 673 yards and four scores in 2023.

With size, speed, and experience, this would be a home run signing for a team just a couple of playmakers away from competing in 2024. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Lambert-Smith will visit Texas A&M on Saturday, April 20, to the following Monday after visiting Auburn the previous Thursday-Saturday.

